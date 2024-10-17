Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Ex-Jets star criticizes Aaron Rodgers' leadership after latest loss

Ryan Fitzpatrick responded to Rodgers' remarks on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jets' Rodgers & Adams too low? Ravens top-tier contender in Nick's Tiers for WK 7 | First Things First Video

Jets' Rodgers & Adams too low? Ravens top-tier contender in Nick's Tiers for WK 7 | First Things First

Nick Wright unveils his NFL Week 7 tiers. Watch as Nick explains why the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are in top-tier contenders. Should the New York Jets should be higher with the addition of Davante Adams?

Ryan Fitzpatrick was the last New York Jets quarterback to even come close to leading the team to the playoffs.

He helped New York to their only 10-win season since they made it as far as the AFC Championship during the 2010 season. However, while Fitzpatrick was on the cusp of getting to the postseason, the team narrowly missed out in 2015. The team has not been any closer.

Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, #14, warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Oct. 9, 2016. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets and their fans are expecting Aaron Rodgers to take them to the Promised Land, but so far, it has been a load of disappointment. Rodgers was hurt for 17 out of the 18 weeks of the 2023 season, and this year, New York is 2-4.

After the miscues on Monday night and Rodgers publicly criticizing Mike Williams for running the wrong route on the team’s final play against the Buffalo Bills and then defending himself on "The Pat McAfee Show," Fitzpatrick criticized the quarterback’s leadership.

"This response is the biggest thing I don’t understand about Aaron….can be super charismatic, his swagger gives teammates the ultimate confidence BUT," he wrote, "why can’t he shoulder ALL the blame in the media and then get behind closed doors with Mike Williams or the whole offense or the whole team or anyone else that isn’t doing their job and tell them he needs more out of them.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, #14, passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Oct. 9, 2016. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

"The need to set the record straight at the expense of someone lesser than just hurts me."

Williams has not practiced since the final play on Monday for personal reasons. Trade rumors have swirled around him since the team acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers vs Bills

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 14, 2024. (Lucas Boland-Imagn Images)

New York has a chance to get its season back on track on Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.