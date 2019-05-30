Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown arrested on domestic battery charge

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown was arrested in Florida Wednesday and charged with domestic battery without injury.

Brown, 25, was booked into the Duval County Jail and ordered held on no bond, Action Jax 30 reported, citing jail records. He was set to appear in court Thursday.

Blair Brown was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

The details behind the arrest were unclear.

Brown did not have any prior criminal history before the arrest, according to the Florida Times-Union. He received a speeding ticket in November 2017.

The former Ohio University standout played two seasons with the Jaguars. He appeared in 28 games in those two seasons and recorded a half-sack.

He was released from the team earlier this month.

