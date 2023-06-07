Ex-Florida State star receiver found not guilty on first-degree murder charges

Travis Rudolph was found not guilty on murder charges stemming from a shooting death outside his home in Palm Beach County in Florida.

The former standout receiver at Florida State pled not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred on April 7, 2021, after Rudolph had a dispute with his girlfriend. A group of four people pulled up to his home in a black Cadillac to "talk with" Rudolph a few hours later, but that’s when witnesses allege a new fight broke out.

They said the former Florida State standout was then seen going back into his home, from where he returned with a rifle and started firing.

The victim, Sebastien Jean-Jacques, was found dead in West Palm Beach and another victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say the shooting took place shortly after midnight.

Rudolph claimed he acted in self-defense, as he fired 39 shots toward an SUV.

Rudolph, 27, was FSU's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016. He caught 153 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three years with the Seminoles.

He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played in seven games, making eight receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He was waived the following season but signed with the Miami Dolphins before being sidelined with a torn ACL.

Rudolph's agent told ESPN he will attempt to make a return to football.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.