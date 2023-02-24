Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Cowboys wideout Sam Hurd released from prison after serving nearly a decade for drug trafficking: report

Hurd pleaded guilty in 2013 to trafficking cocaine and marijuana

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Sam Hurd, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2013 on drug trafficking charges, has been released, according to a report. 

Hurd, who last played for the Chicago Bears prior to his arrest in 2011, was released from federal prison in Bastrop, Texas, on Jan. 31 and sent to community confinement in San Antonio, where he will serve out his remaining time until a scheduled release date of May 30, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 25, 2007.

Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 25, 2007. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the outlet "community confinement" could mean a halfway house or home confinement but declined to specify Hurd’s release conditions.

A San Antonio native, Hurd was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2006. He played five seasons in Dallas before signing a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $5 million with the Bears in 2011.

Quarterback Tony Romo, right, and wide receiver Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after Romo's 15-yard touchdown run against the St. Louis Rams at Texas Stadium  in Irving, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2007.

Quarterback Tony Romo, right, and wide receiver Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after Romo's 15-yard touchdown run against the St. Louis Rams at Texas Stadium  in Irving, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2007. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

His football career ended after one season in Chicago after he was arrested outside a steakhouse for attempting to buy and distribute drugs as a part of a federal sting operation, The Associated Press reported in 2013. 

Hurd, who was 28 at the time, was facing up to life in prison but pleaded guilty to one count of trying to buy and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. He was sentenced to 15 years. 

Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 12, 2006.

Sam Hurd of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 12, 2006. (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Hurd ended his NFL career with 53 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.