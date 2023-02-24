Ex-Cowboys wideout Sam Hurd released from prison after serving nearly a decade for drug trafficking: report

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Sam Hurd, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2013 on drug trafficking charges, has been released, according to a report.

Hurd, who last played for the Chicago Bears prior to his arrest in 2011, was released from federal prison in Bastrop, Texas, on Jan. 31 and sent to community confinement in San Antonio, where he will serve out his remaining time until a scheduled release date of May 30, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the outlet "community confinement" could mean a halfway house or home confinement but declined to specify Hurd’s release conditions.

FORMER NFL PLAYER AMONG 8 ARRESTED ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING, GANG CHARGES

A San Antonio native, Hurd was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2006. He played five seasons in Dallas before signing a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $5 million with the Bears in 2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His football career ended after one season in Chicago after he was arrested outside a steakhouse for attempting to buy and distribute drugs as a part of a federal sting operation, The Associated Press reported in 2013.

Hurd, who was 28 at the time, was facing up to life in prison but pleaded guilty to one count of trying to buy and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. He was sentenced to 15 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP