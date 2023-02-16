Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Former NFL player among 8 arrested on human trafficking, gang charges

Eric Johnson played for Raiders and Falcons during his six-year career from 2000 to 2005

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eric Johnson, who played six seasons in the NFL from 2000-2005, is among eight accused of tracking four women and one girl as well as other gang-related charges on Thursday. 

Attorney General Chris Carr says the "LOTTO Gang" members are facing charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), aggravated assault and kidnapping, per FOX 5 Atlanta

All eight were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eric Johnson #41 of the Oakland Raiders returns a blocked punt for a 13 yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close the score to 34-15 in favor of the Buccaneers at 14:16 of the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XXXVII on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Eric Johnson #41 of the Oakland Raiders returns a blocked punt for a 13 yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close the score to 34-15 in favor of the Buccaneers at 14:16 of the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XXXVII on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Carr said that all eight members of the gang were uncovered following a month-long investigation. He alleges that the LOTTO gang engaged in human trafficking for money to support their members as well as purchase weapons, among other things. 

The indictment on the LOTTO gang is extensive, as it found 41 "predicate and overt acts" that were committed between October 2021 and July 2022. In there, it is said the gang kept women who they trafficked under control through violence and held them against their will. 

JUDGE ASKS HOTEL ALLEGING MISCONDUCT AGAINST HALL OF FAMER MICHAEL IRVIN TO PROVIDE NAMES, VIDEO EVIDENCE

"Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable," Carr said via FOX 5 Atlanta. "By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs."

Eric Johnson #41 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 14, 2003 at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Eric Johnson #41 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 14, 2003 at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Johnson, known as "EJ" in the gang, is being charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. 

NFL RULES EXPERT THINKS LEAGUE COULD MAKE CHANGES TO QB SNEAK AFTER EAGLES' SUCCESS

The 46-year-old joined the Oakland Raiders out of Nebraska, and he would spend four seasons there from 2000 to 2003. He was best known as a special teams ace with the team, and he returned Tim Johnson’s blocked punt for a touchdown in the Raiders’ Super Bowl XXXVII loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

Eric Johnson #55 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on October 2, 2004 at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eric Johnson #55 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on October 2, 2004 at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson would move on to the Atlanta Falcons for a season in 2004 and then the Arizona Cardinals in 2005, which would be his final season.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.