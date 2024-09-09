Ex-Cowboys coach defends Dak Prescott after contract extension: 'Clowns on TV'

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to an historic contract extension on Sunday, reportedly making the star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett defended Prescott after the Cowboys defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-17.

"He just plays the game at a high level. I hear these clowns on TV say he's overrated, he's not in the top 10. Watch the game," Garrett said on NBC’s "Football Night in America."

"He's an incredible football player. Great leader for that team."

The three-time Pro Bowler was 19-of-32 with a touchdown pass and 179 passing yards.

Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, according to multiple reports. The veteran quarterback will reportedly earn $60 million and become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

He told reporters after the game he has his sights set on living up to the deal and delivering a Super Bowl for the team.

"It's my only motivation," Prescott said of his Super Bowl aspirations, via ESPN. "Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That's my motivation.

"Right now, it's about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time. That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It's about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here."