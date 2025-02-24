Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bearcats

Ex-Cincinnati men's basketball player Steve Toyloy dead at 37

Toyloy starred at center for several teams internationally

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Steve Toyloy, a former center for the Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball, has died, the school said in a social media post on Sunday. He was 37.

The school announced his death on X.

Steve Toyloy shoots

Cincinnati Bearcats center Steve Toyloy, #42, shoots over Western Illinois Leathernecks forward James Granstra, #52, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2008. (Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports)

"Cincinnati basketball mourns the loss of Steve Toyloy, a Bearcat from 2008 to 2010," the men’s basketball team’s post on X read. "Our thoughts are with Steve's family, teammates, and all who knew him."

No cause of death was announced.

Toyloy played with the Bearcats in his junior and senior seasons. He played in 67 games and averaged about 15.8 minutes per game over the course of his career. He averaged 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in those appearances.

Steve Toyloy battles for the rebound

Cincinnati Bearcats center Steve Toyloy, #42, and Seton Hall Pirates forward Robert Mitchell, #23, battle for a loose ball at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 9, 2010. (Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

He played under then-head coach Mick Cronin for those two years. The Bearcats were 18-14 in 2008-09 and 19-16 in 2009-10. The team made it as far as the NIT in 2010. They missed the postseason altogether in 2009.

Toyloy never made it to the NBA but was able to continue his professional career internationally.

He played in Turkey, Brazil and Malaysia. He was named the MVP of the Malaysia Pro League in 2019. He was playing basketball as recently as 2023, according to sports writer Jordan Yap.

