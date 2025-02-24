Oklahoma's Duke Miles chips teeth in painful attempt to dive for loose ball

Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball guard Duke Miles suffered a horrific injury while diving for a loose ball during the team’s win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Miles tried to get the loose ball, but he face-planted on the hardwood floor of the Lloyd Noble Center. Images showed the senior transfer from High Point spitting out pieces of his teeth as he appeared to be in tremendous pain as he lay on the court.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oklahoma held a 73-64 lead with 6:57 left in the game at that point. The Sooners beat the Bulldogs 93-87.

The school’s trainer, Seth Tisdale, told the school’s radio broadcast team that Miles chipped two teeth.

"Our team dentist was in [the locker room] when I went to do radio," Sooners head coach Porter Moser said, via CBS Sports. "His teeth aren't that pretty right now. He was doing fine when I left. He was just hustling, diving for a ball."

Miles did return to the floor after the incident. He had three points in 16 minutes for Oklahoma.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ HELPS BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY STUDENT WIN $10,000 THANKS TO CLUTCH SHOT

He started his collegiate career at Troy and played through his junior season. He transferred to High Point before the 2023-24 season and averaged 17.5 points per game with a 52.8% shooting percentage.

He has started in each of the 27 games he’s appeared in for the Sooners this season. He is averaging 10.1 points and 2.1 assists per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma is 17-10 on the season and 4-10 against SEC opponents. The Sooners are hoping to clinch a spot in the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.