Ex-boxing champ Adrien Broner exits upcoming fight, citing mental health reasons

Adrian Broner is 34-4-1 in his career with 24 knockouts

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former boxing champion Adrian Broner announced Monday he withdrew from an upcoming fight against Oscar Figueroa, citing mental health concerns.

The four-time world champion revealed his decision on social media. The fight was set to take place in Hollywood, Florida, and was set to air on Showtime.

"Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do just pray for me I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Manny Pacquiao (black trunks) and Adrien Broner (purple/gold trunks) box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao (black trunks) and Adrien Broner (purple/gold trunks) box during a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

"I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON."

The Cincinnati native is 34-4-1 in his boxing career with 24 knockouts.

He last fought Jovanie Santiago in February 2021 via unanimous decision. Before that, he lost to Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision in January 2019.

Carlos Molina (L) of the U.S. takes a punch from Adrien Broner, also of the U.S., during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014.

Carlos Molina (L) of the U.S. takes a punch from Adrien Broner, also of the U.S., during their super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus )

At the height of his career, Broner held the WBO super featherweight championship, the WBC lightweight championship, the WBA welterweight championship and the WBA light welterweight championship.

Broner has had his troubles outside of the ring.

In 2019, he had a restraining order issued against him after making homophobic threats on social media. He was later ordered to pay $830,000 in damages for sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub.

Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019.

Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Last year, Broner was jailed for a parole violation when he failed to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.