Last Update September 14, 2015

European Tour CEO apologizes for using 'inappropriate word' during live television interview

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this June 16, 2002 file photo, Sergio Garcia, left, and Tiger Woods talk on the 11th hole while waiting for play to resume after a rain delay during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Farmingdale, N.Y. Garcia was at a European Tour awards dinner Tuesday night, May 21, 2013 when he was jokingly asked if he would have Woods over for dinner during the U.S. Open. The Spaniard replied, "We'll have him round every night. We will serve fried chicken." Woods took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 22, 2013 and said the comment wasn't silly, rather it was wrong and hurtful. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File) (The Associated Press)

VIRGINIA WATER, England – The head of the European golf tour has apologized for using the term "colored" during a live television interview in which he was reacting to the spat between Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia.

European Tour CEO George O'Grady said Thursday that "most of Sergio's friends are colored athletes in the United States."

O'Grady now says he regrets "using an inappropriate word in a live interview" with Sky Sports, adding "I unreservedly apologize."

The word "colored" was once widely used in the United States to refer to African-Americans but it is now considered antiquated and offensive. In some African countries, it is used to denote individuals of mixed racial ancestry.

Woods and Garcia have exchanged barbs over the past two weeks, but the spat took an uglier turn this week when Garcia made his own racially insensitive comment. He told a questioner he would invite Woods over for dinner during the U.S. Open and serve fried chicken. Garcia has since apologized.