European Ryder Cup player unimpressed with Trump's attendance: 'Just another spectator'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to attend the first day of this weekend's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Friday.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley revealed that he will be on the first tee and could hardly contain his excitement.

However, one member of Team Europe does not seem to care too much.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's just another spectator," said Scotland's own Robert MacIntyre.

MacIntyre was asked about Trump's Scottish heritage (he owns the famed Turnberry course) and how excited he was about Trump coming to the People's Country Club.

But he's just focused on 18 holes.

"Again, I just play golf. I don't — politics and stuff is out of my mind. I mean, I'm not bright enough, for one, to be worrying about politics," MacIntyre said. "I'm worrying more about what goes on this week on the golf course. Yeah, as a European, we've got a job to do, and yeah, try and compete as hard as we can and hopefully win the Ryder Cup."

RYDER CUP 2025: 4 OF THE TOURNAMENT'S MOST INTENSE MOMENTS

The Ryder Cup will be the third sporting event Trump will have attended in the month of September, all of them in New York.

Trump was in attendance for the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7 and attended a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers four days later, the 24th anniversary of Sept. 11.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said Trump's arrival on Friday will be "extremely important" after a "tough few weeks."

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us, and we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," Scheffler told reporters at Bethpage on Tuesday .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first tee time is at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.