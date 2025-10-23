Expand / Collapse search
NBA

How Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones were allegedly used to coerce victims into illegal poker games

The players' celebrity status was used to coerce victims, the DOJ says

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
NEW YORK – Former NBA players Chauncey Billups — currently the Portland Trail Blazers' head coach — and Damon Jones were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering after allegedly participating in rigged poker games.

Billups and Jones were allegedly dubbed as "face cards" which, the indictment says, were "members of the Cheating Teams and received a portion of the criminal proceeds in exchange for their participation in the scheme." The scheme resulted in the victims losing at least $7.15 million, dating back to April 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

"Billups and Jones, in particular … were utilized to attract victims to the games because of their status as former professional athletes," the DOJ said.

Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones

Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones were arrested on Thursday as part of an illegal poker scheme. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images; Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The DOJ added that in April 2019, Billups was one of five defendants who "organized and participated in rigged poker games" in Las Vegas "using a rigged shuffling machine" with the victims losing at least $50,000. One of the defendants texted another co-conspirator that Billups should purposefully lose a hand to avoid cheating suspicions.

During that game, a defendant said one of the victims had "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "star struck" by Billups, according to officials.

In October 2020, Billups was allegedly wired $50,000 following a rigged poker game. Before one game, Jones allegedly asked for a $10,000 advance and said that he "needed" action "bad." He was given $2,500.

Chauncey Billups looks on

Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Jan. 11, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.  (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

In response to being coached on how to cheat, Jones replied, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!!" according to the DOJ.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave form their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said in a statement.

Billups' career earnings exceeded $100 million as a player, while Jones made at least $20 million.

It is not clear how Billups and Jones became friendly with the other defendants, many of whom are part of three separate Italian-American crime families.

Jones, a former NBA coach, is also a suspect in the sports gambling case in which Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday.

Chauncey Billups throws up his hands

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups leads his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on April 4, 2024. (Matt Marton/Imagn Images)

Over 30 people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in both schemes.

