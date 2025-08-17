ESPN shelves Colin Kaepernick docuseries over 'certain creative differences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Spike Lee-directed docuseries featuring Colin Kaepernick that was set to air on ESPN is no longer happening, the network and filmmaker said in a statement on Sunday.

ESPN said the issue was due to "creative differences."

"ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences," ESPN told Reuters in a statement. "Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film."

Lee told Reuters on Friday that the documentary was not coming out and that’s all he could say. He later added that he signed a nondisclosure about it.

Reuters reported that a Kaepernick rep had no comment.

It was nearly a decade ago when Kaepernick, then of the San Francisco 49ers, protested against racial injustice in the U.S. when he knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game. The demonstrated kickstarted a firestorm around the league, prompting NFL players and President Donald Trump to clash at one point.

Kaepernick protested throughout the 2016 season and left the 49ers before the start of the 2017 season. He has not played in the NFL since then. He filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled in 2019.

Production on the docuseries began in 2022, but the film reportedly faced delays and issues over the direction of the film.