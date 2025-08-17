Expand / Collapse search
NFL

ESPN shelves Colin Kaepernick docuseries over 'certain creative differences'

The documentary was announced in 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A Spike Lee-directed docuseries featuring Colin Kaepernick that was set to air on ESPN is no longer happening, the network and filmmaker said in a statement on Sunday.

ESPN said the issue was due to "creative differences."

Colin Kaepernick works out in 2022

Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan spring game in Ann Arbor, April 2, 2022. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

"ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences," ESPN told Reuters in a statement. "Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film."

Lee told Reuters on Friday that the documentary was not coming out and that’s all he could say. He later added that he signed a nondisclosure about it.

Reuters reported that a Kaepernick rep had no comment.

CHARGERS' QUENTIN JOHNSTON SUFFERS CONCUSSION ON HARD HIT FROM RAMS DEFENSIVE BACK

A view of the ESPN logo

"ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences," ESPN told Reuters in a statement. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

It was nearly a decade ago when Kaepernick, then of the San Francisco 49ers, protested against racial injustice in the U.S. when he knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game. The demonstrated kickstarted a firestorm around the league, prompting NFL players and President Donald Trump to clash at one point.

Kaepernick protested throughout the 2016 season and left the 49ers before the start of the 2017 season. He has not played in the NFL since then. He filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, which was settled in 2019.

Colin Kaepernick at Michigan in 2022

Colin Kaepernick filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL that was settled in 2019. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Production on the docuseries began in 2022, but the film reportedly faced delays and issues over the direction of the film.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

