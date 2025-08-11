FOX ONE, ESPN DTC announce bundle offer for ‘ultimate sports fan’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX ONE, Fox Corporation's new streaming service that will integrate all of its popular television brands on a single platform, announced on Monday an agreement with ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer service that will make the two services available, bundled together for $39.99 per month.

"Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers," Fox Direct to Consumer SVP Tony Billetter said in a statement.

"Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience," Billetter continued. "Especially for the ultimate sports fan."

FOX ONE will provide live-streaming and on-demand access to all Fox brands, including Fox News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), FS2, BTN (Big Ten Network), FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX Network.

In addition to many other exciting features, FOX ONE will feature advanced, AI-powered personalization technologies that seamlessly integrate live and video on-demand content into a cohesive experience.

Users will have access to on-demand content from FOX Entertainment, including movies, TV shows, comedies, reality TV, FAST Channels like LiveNOW and TMZ, as well as FOX podcasts.

The latest updates and information about the upcoming service are available at FOXONE.com.

The ESPN DTC offering will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes — in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, as well as the newly expanded NFL content and more.

"Working with FOX ONE on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way," Disney Platform Distribution EVP Sean Breen said. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere."

The ESPN DTC offering and FOX ONE service will both become individually available to consumers beginning August 21 and the combined bundle will be available for purchase beginning on October 2.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.