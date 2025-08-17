Chargers' Quentin Johnston suffers concussion on hard hit from Rams defensive back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston exited Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams after a hard hit left him with a concussion.

Johnston was tracking a ball from Justin Herbert down the sideline in the first quarter when Rams safety Tanner Ingle delivered a huge hit. It was the third snap of the Chargers’ first series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The wide receiver landed on his back with both of his arms outstretched. He was motionless for several moments before medical trainers came over to check on him.

"Quentin suffered a concussion, and that’s never a good thing," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "But the way it looked there at the time, looked like it could have a been a lot worse. And he was taken (to a hospital) for more evaluation, but he was talking. He remembered the play. He was moving good. So in that way, it’s a good thing."

PATRIOTS COACH MIKE VRABEL CLASHES WITH MEDIA OVER STEFON DIGGS' UNCERTAIN SEASON OPENER STATUS

Los Angeles selected Johnston out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2024 season, Johnston’s second, was the best of his career so far. He had 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdown catches.

He was competing for the starting job for the Chargers. He was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Keenan Allen, Tre Harris and Ladd McConkey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how long he’ll be out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.