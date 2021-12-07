ESPN's Ryan Clark compares Patriots' Bill Belichick to God following win over Bills

Following New England’s 14-10 victory over the Bills on "Monday Night Football," ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t help but praise Patriots head coach Bill Belichick – by comparing him to God.

Clark called Belichick "the greatest of all time" during an appearance on Scott Van Pelt’s "SportsCenter" on Monday night after the top-seeded Patriots gained control of the AFC East.

"[Belichick] understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image," Clark explained. "You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible -- it was God."

On Tuesday morning, Clark wrote, "I was clean as hell!" in response to a tweet about his comments.

In the win, New England quarterback Mac Jones completed 2 of 3 passes for only 19 yards. Due to 40 mph winds in Orchard Park, New York, the Patriots turned to their running game led by former Alabama product Damien Harris, who piled up 111 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards on the ground.

The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Jones’ three pass attempts were the fewest by any team in a game since 1974. The Patriots’ defense has risen to the occasion as of late -- they are allowing only 15.4 points per game, which is the fewest in the NFL.

It was New England’s seventh-straight win.

The Patriots (9-4) enter their bye in Week 14. They will face the Colts on Dec. 18.