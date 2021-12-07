Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

ESPN's Ryan Clark compares Patriots' Bill Belichick to God following win over Bills

The Patriots (9-4) enter their bye in Week 14

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Following New England’s 14-10 victory over the Bills on "Monday Night Football," ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t help but praise Patriots head coach Bill Belichick – by comparing him to God.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 6, 2021. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 6, 2021.  (Getty Images)

Clark called Belichick "the greatest of all time" during an appearance on Scott Van Pelt’s "SportsCenter" on Monday night after the top-seeded Patriots gained control of the AFC East.

"[Belichick] understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image," Clark explained. "You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible -- it was God."

On Tuesday morning, Clark wrote, "I was clean as hell!" in response to a tweet about his comments.

Mac Jones #10, right, of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 6, 2021. 

Mac Jones #10, right, of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 6, 2021.  (Getty Images)

In the win, New England quarterback Mac Jones completed 2 of 3 passes for only 19 yards. Due to 40 mph winds in Orchard Park, New York, the Patriots turned to their running game led by former Alabama product Damien Harris, who piled up 111 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards on the ground.

The Patriots ran the football 46 times for a grand total of 222 yards. Jones’ three pass attempts were the fewest by any team in a game since 1974. The Patriots’ defense has risen to the occasion as of late -- they are allowing only 15.4 points per game, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Associated Press)

It was New England’s seventh-straight win.

The Patriots (9-4) enter their bye in Week 14. They will face the Colts on Dec. 18.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com