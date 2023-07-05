Expand / Collapse search
ESPN reporter slights Thunder’s Jaylin Williams in awkward interview moment: ‘No offense, young man’

Jalen Williams was drafted by the Thunder in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe left Oklahoma City Thunder rookies Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams speechless during Monday night’s Summer League game when she seemingly slighted the latter during a postgame interview. 

After the Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 95-85 in their Salt Lake City Summer League matchup, Rowe spoke to the teammates on the court. 

Chet Holmgren being interviewed on the court

Chet Holmgren (7) of the Oklahoma City Thunder is interviewed after a game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League July 3, 2023, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.  (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We dubbed you the Jalen Williams tonight," Rowe said, speaking to the 2022 first-round pick, adding, "No offense, young man," when addressing Jaylin Williams, who was drafted in the second round that same year. 

Jaylin Williams dribbles the ball during a Summer League game

Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League July 3, 2023, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.  (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

The former Razorbacks star laughed off the remark, but teammate Tre Mann’s facial expression said it all.

Chet Holmgren, who had his arm around Jaylin Williams, couldn’t help but laugh and then covered his mouth to say something to him. 

Jalen Williams headlined the Thunder’s victory Monday night with 21 points. Mann added 20 points and seven rebounds. 

Jalen Williams dribbles the ball during a Summer League game

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during a game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League July 3, 2023, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.  (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Holmgren, who missed the entire 2022-2023 NBA season with a foot injury, returned with an impressive 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. 

