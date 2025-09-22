ESPN pundit takes swipe at Bruce Pearl after Auburn coach steps down as head coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN pundit Michael Wilbon appeared to be pleased with Bruce Pearl’s decision to step down as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach on Monday.

Wilbon said on "Pardon the Interruption" called Pearl a "divisive person" and he hoped there was "pressure" to push him out of the program. Meanwhile, Pearl was one of the most successful men’s basketball coaches at the university, leading the team to its two Final Four appearances.

"He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out," Wilbon said.

Pearl, 65, will become an ambassador for the program and said that he will not end up running for the U.S. Senate despite rumors that he would be a potential candidate to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville in Alabama as he runs for governor of the state.

"Many of you know I thought and prayed about maybe running for United States Senate, maybe to be the next great senator from the state of Alabama. That would have required leaving Auburn," he said in a video.

Pearl has been more outspoken about his political leanings in recent years. As one of the few Jewish head coaches in NCAA basketball, he became a staunch advocate for Israel in their response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach.