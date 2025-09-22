Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

ESPN pundit takes swipe at Bruce Pearl after Auburn coach steps down as head coach

Pearl announced he was stepping down as head coach on Monday

Ryan Gaydos
Auburn's Bruce Pearl pays homage to Charlie Kirk Video

Auburn's Bruce Pearl pays homage to Charlie Kirk

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a college event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

ESPN pundit Michael Wilbon appeared to be pleased with Bruce Pearl’s decision to step down as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach on Monday.

Wilbon said on "Pardon the Interruption" called Pearl a "divisive person" and he hoped there was "pressure" to push him out of the program. Meanwhile, Pearl was one of the most successful men’s basketball coaches at the university, leading the team to its two Final Four appearances.

Michael Wilbon smiles

Team Wilbon coach Michael Wilbon during lineup introductions before the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena on Feb. 14, 2020.  (Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports)

"He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out," Wilbon said.

Pearl, 65, will become an ambassador for the program and said that he will not end up running for the U.S. Senate despite rumors that he would be a potential candidate to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville in Alabama as he runs for governor of the state.

"Many of you know I thought and prayed about maybe running for United States Senate, maybe to be the next great senator from the state of Alabama. That would have required leaving Auburn," he said in a video.

Bruce Pearl in March 2025

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Pearl has been more outspoken about his political leanings in recent years. As one of the few Jewish head coaches in NCAA basketball, he became a staunch advocate for Israel in their response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Bruce Pearl on sideline

Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena on January 22, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

