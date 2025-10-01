ESPN pundit gives Shedeur Sanders advice as he remains Browns' No 3 QB despite Joe Flacco's benching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns made a quarterback change atop the depth chart, but the bottom of it remains the same.

The team announced Wednesday that third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will be taking over the starting job in place of Joe Flacco. However, Flacco's demotion did not change Shedeur Sanders' position.

Flacco will be Cleveland's backup this weekend, while Sanders, a fifth-round pick, will remain in the third-string.

However, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" that the Browns "don't want" to go back to Flacco, giving Sanders an open look.

"If you're Shedeur right now, here's your opportunity to get more reps. If you're Shedeur Sanders right now, whatever you're doing, I'm taking it up a whole 'nother level," Riddick said. "Because Dillon is not promised to stay in there. This is really a tryout for everyone. That guy, we may not have seen the last of him yet."

Sanders made eyebrow-raising comments last week in an interview with ESPN Cleveland .

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," he said.

Sanders said he has been preparing as if he could be called upon at any moment.

"I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands. I think, based on the situation, if things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there ready to play. I’m ready to play right now," he said.

"I focus each and every day on what I gotta do, and just because of where I am on the depth, I don’t let that dictate my mindset each and every day. You don’t know what can happen or could happen. So, it’s really just keeping the mindset of staying locked in and staying into everything. Remaining focused on the same thing."

Gabriel received some action already this season. In the 10 snaps he’s played, he is 3-for-4 with a touchdown pass and 19 passing yards.

Flacco, a Super Bowl champion, has gone without a touchdown pass in the last two games and has three interceptions in that span. The veteran quarterback has 815 passing yards, two touchdown passes and six interceptions through the first four weeks of the season.

