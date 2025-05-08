Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

ESPN panelist says 'trans kids deserve to play sports' in final appearance before show's cancellation

The last episode of 'Around the Horn' airs May 23

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Around the Horn" leaves the airwaves later this month, which means some of the show's panelists are making their final appearances in the coming weeks.

That includes Kate Fagan, who appeared for the last time on the show Thursday. Fagan, a longtime writer and reporter, also played college basketball at Colorado.

Fagan has made appearances on the show since she was first hired by ESPN in 2012. She left the network in 2018 but has continued to appear on the program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump signs the No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order

President Donald Trump signs the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order into law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

Fagan was determined to be the "winner" of Thursday's show against Jemele Hill, who made a return to the show since leaving the network in 2018. The winner of the episode typically delivers a short monologue, and Fagan said "being on this show has been a privilege and a platform."

With Thursday marking her final episode, she used that platform to make a plea for transgender athletes.

"I know it's my last time on it, and I want to say something worthy of that platform, and that's trans kids deserve to play sports," she said. "Think about what you remember from your time playing sports. Ninety-nine percent of it is finding that jersey for the first time, your favorite number, community, joy, those high-fives. 

"It's that moment when you have a great play with a teammate. It's the feeling of belonging. And it does not know gender. Trans kids deserve the same as everyone else does.

"Sports is joy. Sports is humanity. And the more people who have that, the better."

Trans athlete protest

Transgender athlete supporter Kyle Harp, left, holds the progress pride flag as "Save Girls Sports" supporters Lori Lopez and her dad, Pete Pickering, listen to debate outside a Riverside Unified School District meeting Dec. 19, 2024.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

CHET LEMON, WORLD SERIES CHAMPION WITH TIGERS, DIES AT 70

There is no law or order that bans transgender children from participating in sports. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February that prohibits biological males identifying as girls or women from competing against biological females.

ESPN announced the show's cancellation in March, and shortly after, former panelist Jay Mariotti, who was a regular on the show until a domestic violence arrest in 2010, said in an interview the show is being canceled because it went "woke."

"I think what John Skipper wanted from some of the shows was he started to install people on the shows who became anti-Trump," Mariotti told Front Office Sports.

In a recent post on his own Substack, "Around the Horn ended a long time ago ¸— when I left the show," Mariotti reiterated that some of the panelists went "woke" while others were "on dope."

Sadie Schreiner with a trans flag

Sadie Schreiner puts a transgender flag in her hair before heading to the awards stand after finishing third in the finals of the 200-meter race at the 2024 NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium oMay 25, 2024, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are now just 11 episodes left of the show, which is over 20 years old.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.