ESPN MLB analyst says there's 'zero chance' he's watching network's NHL coverage during playoff baseball

ESPN MLB analyst Ben McDonald caught some flak for his reaction to the network’s promotion of one of the first NHL games of the season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers.

McDonald was on the call for the National League Wild Card Series between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres when the promotion appeared.

"If you say so, good luck to them," McDonald said when asked if he believed the Panthers could three-peat this year. "Are you asking if I’m going to be watching? … There is zero chance I’ll be watching. I’m just going to be honest with you. I will be somewhere, but there’s zero chance I’ll be watching."

John Buccigross, who is a part of ESPN’s NHL coverage, was among those who took a jab at McDonald.

"Zero is also how many postseason innings Ben McDonald pitched in his MLB career," he wrote on X.

McDonald explained himself on Thursday during an appearance on FOX Sports’ "Wake Up Barstool."

"As far as the hockey stuff goes, when that thing pops up on the screen, I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know ESPN had the hockey contract," he said. "I know they probably paid for than a dollar or two for it. I just didn’t even know that to be honest with you.

"Then, when I looked at the dates, that’s kind of the same time as playoff baseball. And if I got a choice between preseason or beginning of hockey season and October baseball, I’m probably leaning slightly toward playoff baseball."

Game 3 in the National League Wild Card Series between the Padres and Cubs is set for 5:08 p.m. ET.