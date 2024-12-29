ESPN broadcasters face pro-Colorado bias accusations as Buffaloes blown out in bowl game

The BYU Cougars picked up a huge season-ending win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night, thwarting the perfect sendoff for Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The Cougars blew out the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl, 36-14. BYU running back L.J. Martin had two touchdowns to go with 93 rushing yards, and Sione I Moa added another score on the ground to help BYU to the win.

College football fans who tuned into the ESPN broadcast of the game got pretty upset with the spotlight being heavily on Colorado, and they made their voices heard on social media.

BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay even told the broadcasters to talk more about the team, according to broadcaster Dave Pasch.

"He walked up out there (the production meeting) yesterday and said to us, ‘Talk about BYU just a little bit, would you?’ Well, we’re talking about Connor Pay, and we’re talking about BYU now," Pasch said in the fourth quarter with the Cougars up 33-7, via Awful Announcing. "I'm sure the fans in Provo would love us to talk about BYU the whole night."

Pasch’s broadcast partner Dusty Dvoracek added that BYU "gave us plenty to talk about."

Pay was among those who weighed in on the call.

For what it’s worth, Colorado’s Sanders and Hunter are set to become first-round picks in the upcoming draft. Not to mention, Deion Sanders is the head coach of Colorado and has rebuilt the program into one of the most captivating in the nation.

Sanders said it was "tough" knowing that some of the players he’s been coaching for the last two or three years are going to be leaving his side for the next part of their journeys.

BYU finished the season 11-2, producing their third 10-win season in the last five years. They haven’t had a run like that since the mid-2000s when they won at least 10 games from 2006 to 2009 and then again in 2011.

Kalani Sitake had the team go from a meager five wins in their first season in the Big 12 Conference last year to 11 wins and a bowl appearance.

Sitake is 5-2 in bowl games since taking over the program in 2016.