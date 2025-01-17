Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball

ESPN announces Hall of Famer Dick Vitale's return to broadcasting after latest cancer battle

Vitale is scheduled to call a Duke-Wake Forest game Jan. 25

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One of the preeminent voices in college basketball is returning to the air after a nearly two-year absence. Dick Vitale's most recent television assignment for ESPN was April 3, 2023.

Vitale was on the call for the international broadcast of that season's men's basketball national championship game between the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs. 

The Hall of Fame broadcaster is scheduled to resume his analyst duties when Duke goes up against Wake Forest Jan. 25 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 85-year-old's return comes after he faced four different types of cancer over 3½ years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dick Vitale in 2022

College basketball legend Dick Vitale before an SEC tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks March 11, 2022, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vitale had his most recent medical procedure last summer after a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer. Earlier this month, the legendary broadcaster declared he was cancer-free.

DICK VITALE ENTERS CAITLIN CLARK DEBATE AFTER ESPN ANALYST DOUBLES DOWN ON HOT TAKE

In 2021, months after undergoing a handful of surgeries to remove melanoma, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma. The next year, he announced he was cancer-free. In 2023, Vitale learned of his vocal cord cancer diagnosis, and he underwent radiation treatment.

Dick Vitale in November 2022

Dick Vitale on the sideline during a men's Champions Classic college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans Nov. 15, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am absolutely ecstatic, and I can’t believe this is happening after going through five major vocal cord surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and chemotherapy for six months," Vitale said in a statement.

"It’s been a very tough journey, but all of the prayers and messages from the beautiful fans have inspired me. I can’t thank Jimmy Pitaro and all of my ESPN colleagues who I consider my second family enough for the love they showed me through such a tough time. I just hope that I can offer the people some basketball insights that can bring even more excitement to the game."

ESPN analysts Dick Vitale

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is recognized for his return to Allen Fieldhouse. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Pitaro, ESPN's chairman, said Vitale "is one-of-a-kind."

"There is no better ambassador for the sport of college basketball than Dick Vitale. Even while navigating his own health challenges, Dick continued to look for ways to give back and help others, inspiring us all," Pitaro said in a statement. "Dick is one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait to have him back doing what he loves most on ESPN on Jan. 25."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vitale has been with ESPN for more than four decades, joining the network during the 1979-80 college basketball season. He has since called more than 1,000 games. 

Vitale was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in September.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics