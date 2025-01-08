Broadcast legend Dick Vitale says vocal cords are cancer-free, could return to work soon

Dick Vitale, the legendary college basketball broadcaster, revealed some very positive news after visiting his vocal cord doctor on Wednesday.

Vitale said that, after getting a scope done with his doctor, Steven Zeitels, his vocal cords are cancer-free.

Zeitels believes that Vitale could be back courtside with a headset on very soon.

"Just had a scope of my vocal cords & I was very emotional with the great report by Dr ZEITELS. He said the vocal cords are cancer free & he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for @espn," Vitale posted on X with pictures of himself in the doctor’s chair.

Vitale has not lost his passion for college basketball at 85 years old, but he has been through tremendous battles with cancer, including melanoma, lymphoma and laryngeal cancer over recent years.

But Vitale announced in December 2024 that he was officially cancer-free, though it wasn’t known if he’d be returning courtside to call some of the country’s best college basketball matchups.

So, this news after his checkup with Zeitels is significant because he clearly wants to get back to entertaining the fans with his enthusiastic broadcasting on game days.

"Dick, you’re back!" Zeitels said in a video posted to Vitale’s Facebook Watch. "Your vocal cords are not going to hold you up.

"We've been down this road a long time. I didn't know we could get here, but we are here. And you're ready to be with your viewers, the players, ESPN, you're ready to be with everyone again."

Vitale got emotional after Zeitels said those words, and the doctor comforted him, knowing all too well what he’s been through.

"Dickie V" has spent 41 years as a college basketball broadcaster after spending time coaching at various levels, from high school to the NBA.

The New Jersey native spent time coaching at Garfield High School before taking over his alma mater, East Rutherford High School, where he led teams to two New Jersey state titles.

Vitale would go on to coach as an assistant at Rutgers before heading to the University of Detroit as their head coach. He’d remain in the Michigan city to coach its Pistons from 1978-79.

Once he was done coaching the Pistons, Vitale joined ESPN, calling its first-ever college basketball game in 1979, a game where DePaul beat Wisconsin, and the rest has been sweet history.

Now, Vitale is excited to get back to his love, as he says, and it’s safe to say every college basketball fan can’t wait for his long-awaited return.

