NCAA
ESPN announcer has nightmare slip-up while calling college baseball game

Tom Hart sure wishes he could turn the clock back

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Hart sure wishes he could "turn the clock back."

Hart was calling the SEC baseball tournament game between Auburn and Vanderbilt when he had a slip of the tongue he wouldn't wish on his worst enemy.

When trying to say "you can't turn the clock back," well, let's just say he mixed up some letters.

Tom Hart

ESPN announcer Tom Hart discusses the game with Jordan Rodgers from the field during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 20, 2021, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Ms.  (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"You can't turn the black c-ck black," Hart said.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

Even his broadcasting partner, Chris Burke, let out an audible "Ooh" after the mishap.

NCAA Baseball mat

NCAA signage is seen on the field before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"I know it's after midnight," Hart joked. He was calling his second of back-to-back tournament games, and is again doing so on Thursday.

He then successfully said, "You can't turn the clock back," but he definitely took his time in doing so.

Bucket of baseballs

A bucket of NCAA tournament baseballs.  (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hart has been with ESPN since 2012, calling college baseball, football, basketball, Major League Baseball and the XFL.