Colorado Buffaloes
Published

ESPN analyst takes offense to Deion Sanders' recruiting tactics: 'This s--- ain't funny'

Sanders says he recruits QBs from 'dual parent' homes and defensive linemen from 'single mama' households

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Deion Sanders has some unorthodox recruiting methods.

The new University of Colorado head coach said a couple of weeks ago he recruits quarterbacks with a high GPA who are from "dual parent" homes and looks for "single mama" households for defensive linemen he tries to lure.

It may or may not have been a joke, but an ESPN pundit didn't take it lightly.

Deion Sanders, Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. 

Deion Sanders, Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.  (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Marcus Spears, who played nine NFL seasons, isn't a fan of Sanders' ideas.

"This s--- ain't funny," he tweeted on Sunday.

"Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different," Sanders told Rich Eisen earlier this month. "We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men. 

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders arrives at a basketball game against the Colorado State Rams in Boulder Dec. 8, 2022. 

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders arrives at a basketball game against the Colorado State Rams in Boulder Dec. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

"Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch," Sanders added. "I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it." 

Sanders just completed his first recruiting class at Colorado, making a big splash on signing day and pulling in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

"We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders said. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that."

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking while being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking while being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sanders took the Colorado job after going 23-3 in his two seasons at Jackson State, which lost both Celebration Bowls during Sanders' tenure. 

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.