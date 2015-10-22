Ereck Flowers explains his passionate sideline rally

Ereck Flowers is emerging as a leader in his rookie season. Noah K. Murray USA TODAY Sports

There weren't too many positives to take away from the New York Giants' Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but something that happened off the field stands out. After a Rashad Jennings fumble in the second quarter, the second turnover of the game, rookie left tackle Ereck Flowers delivered a passionate plea to his teammates on offense.

This is something we rarely see from a rookie, so why did we see it from Flowers in Week 6 of his rookie year?

"Because," Flowers said to reporters per Tom Rock of Newsday, "I wanted to win.

"You feel more comfortable the more games you play," Flowers said of his growing role on the team as a young leader."

Flowers is not known for saying much around the locker room or to the media, but his drive to win goes without question. When it comes the time, Flowers is not afraid to get out of his comfort zone in hopes of motivating his teammates and himself.

