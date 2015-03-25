Epperly's 4 passing touchdowns, rushing TD help Princeton to 42-26 victory over Lafayette

Quinn Epperly threw four touchdowns and rushed for another as Princeton used a strong second half to earn a 42-26 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Epperly found Des Smith with a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to give the Tigers (3-1) a 35-26 lead and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to help Princeton pull away.

After a 20-point first quarter from Lafayette (1-4), Princeton limited the Leopards to a single score for the remainder of the game. The Tigers' defense intercepted Andrew Dzurik twice and added a fumble recovery after the strong first quarter.

Ross Scheuerman guided Lafayette early, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns, highlighted by a 69-yard touchdown run for the Leopards' first score. Scheuerman had 155 yards rushing in the game.

The victory gave Princeton its seventh-consecutive win over Lafayette and 40th in the series which started in 1883.