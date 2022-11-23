Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Enes Kanter Freedom is shocked Joe Tsai is allowed to own Brooklyn Nets given connection with China

Enes Kanter Freedom has been an outspoken voice among athletes

By Mark Harris | OutKick
close
Enes Kanter Freedom on Patriot Awards: This was one of the best moments in my life Video

Enes Kanter Freedom on Patriot Awards: This was one of the best moments in my life

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom shares what winning the 2022 Patriot Awards ‘Most Valuable Patriot’ means to him on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Enes Kanter Freedom has sacrificed his professional basketball career to speak out against the NBA’s hypocrisy when it comes to human rights issues in other countries, specifically China.

You can’t mention the NBA’s hypocrisy regarding human rights issues in China and not mention Brookly Nets owner Joe Tsai, which is something Freedom touched on during his interview with Dan Dakich on ‘Don’t @ Me‘ on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A couple of NBA players are starting to speak out about the things happening with Nike and they start to criticize the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai," Freedom explained.

"He is pretty much funding genocide in China, which I am shocked that he owns a team in the NBA. I just don’t know how Adam Silver can give him an NBA team, a guy that is funding the genocide."

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston.

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Other than being the owner of the Nets and an advocate of China’s communist regime, Tsai is a co-founder and the executive vice chairman for the Chinese tech company Alibaba. The tech company reportedly funded technology widely used by China to track its citizens in a region where over one million Uighur Muslims were forced into ‘re-education’ camps.

ESPN reported earlier this year that Tsai is financially supporting "cultural genocide" of Uighur Muslims in China. Tsai has never been on record condemning the genocide taking place in China and never will given that he makes much of his fortune from Alibaba.

Enes Kanter Freedom Calls Joe Tsai A Hypocrite

Governor Joe Tsai of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on February 21, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Governor Joe Tsai of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on February 21, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Tsai and the Nets have been in the news for all the wrong reasons more recently due to Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-semitic film on social media.

ENES KANTER FREEDOM GETS STANDING OVATION, AWARDED 'MOST VALUABLE PATRIOT' AT FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS

Irving was originally suspended "at least five games," but the suspension ultimately kept him off the court for eight games.

Freedom applauded Tsai for condemning Irving’s anti-semitic behavior, but made sure to point out that the Nets’ owner needs to be held accountable for his actions as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Enes Kanter Freedom recently earned the ‘Most Valuable Patriot‘ (MVP) award at the fourth annual Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards in Florida.

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Freedom spoke to OutKick exclusively last summer about the NBA blackballing him for his activism, which we encourage you to read here.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings