Ellenberg's 24 leads No. 11 Oklahoma past Stetson 78-60

Aaryn Ellenberg scored 24 points and hit six 3-pointers to help Oklahoma beat Stetson 78-60 Friday night in a Preseason WNIT First Round matchup.

The Sooners shot 41.5 percent from the field and were 15-for-34 from the field in the second half. They jumped out to a 20-point lead midway through the second half as Ellenburg scored 11 points to fuel a run.

The Hatters, who shot 27.3 percent from the field, pulled within 15 with just under eight minutes remaining, but couldn't pull any closer.

Sasha Sims led Stetson with 16 points and Jama Sharp had 11.

Two other Sooners scored in double figures as Kaylon Williams scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sharane Campbell added 10 points for Oklahoma.

Ellenberg, who shot 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, also had five steals.