Eli Manning has brilliant response to Giant's Saquon Barkley tweet

Eli Manning may be retired from football, but he’s certainly still active on Twitter.

The former New York Giants quarterback is keeping up with his old teammates’ progress this season and on Thursday he reacted to running back Saquon Barkley’s insane physique while poking a little fun at himself.

"Please stop photoshopping my legs onto your body," Manning said in reply to a picture Barkley posted, showcasing his famously toned legs.

Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in just the second game of the season last year but has been rehabilitating his injury for months. Less than two weeks away from Giants’ training camp, Barkley’s status remains unknown.

He said earlier this month during an appearance on the NFL Network’s "The Rich Eisen Show" that he is taking his recovery "day by day."

Barkley was the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after the Giants selected him with the No. 2 pick of the draft. In three years, he’s rushed for 2,344 yards with 17 touchdowns. He’s caught 149 passes for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.