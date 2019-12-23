Eli Manning, Daniel Jones, enjoy drinking games at Hoboken bar following Giants win

Eli Manning may have passed the baton on to Daniel Jones as far as being the New York Giants quarterback goes. But the wily veteran appears to still have the upper hand when it comes to drinking games.

Following the Giants' 41-35 overtime win against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, the pair of quarterbacks was later seen celebrating at the Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, N.J., indulging in a game of flip cup. Manning seemed poised in the pocket when it came to flipping, but the rookie Jones appeared to struggle, fumbling the cup and being teased by teammates.

In another light-hearted video, the duo was showered with napkins and Jones was pictured dancing with his girlfriend Ella Bonafede.

Manning and Jones were seen in a series of videos posted online enjoying one another's company, with a bit of friendly competition as the Giants' disappointing season reaches its conclusion.

Jones, 22, returned from a high ankle sprain Sunday, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for more than 350 passing yards, five touchdown passes without an interception in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He has thrown for 2,726 yards, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his rookie season.

Manning, 38, for his part, may have already played his last game for the Giants. The previous week, he helped the Giants defeat the Miami Dolphins 36-20. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, was 20-28 with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

It’s unknown what Manning’s intentions are after this season. He could become a free agent and try to latch onto a team for the 2020 season – it would be his 17th season should he find work.

He was removed from the game in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium to a standing ovation.

New York improved to 4-11 on the season with the win over Washington. Their win over the Redskins, however, hurt their draft order, potentially costing them a chance at Ohio State's stud edge rusher Chase Young.

The Giants finish their season next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.