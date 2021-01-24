Elderly Packers fan will attend playoff game at Lambeau Field thanks to Wisconsin brothers

An elderly Green Bay Packers fan’s streak of going to every playoff game at Lambeau Field will continue Sunday in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fritzie Neitzel, 85, thought her streak was going to end. Lambeau Field has limited capacity because of COVID-19 and even as a season-ticket holder she couldn’t get the spot at the stadium. Steve Ewing heard Neitzel’s strife and decided to award Neitzel two tickets to Sunday’s game.

Steve Ewing and his brother Neal Ewing lead the Wisconsin Booster Club and for the last 6 years, they’ve been awarding tickets to Packers fans, according to FOX6 Milwaukee. The brothers’ goal was to "reward excellence and spirit" and Neitzel fit the mold.

She attended her first Packers game with her father in October 1945 when she was just 10. Her family tried to buy tickets for the game once they went on sale but to no avail. The Packers also have strict rules about transferring tickets because of the COVID restrictions making seats purchased on cellphones non-transferrable.

Steve Ewing drove from Milwaukee to Green Bay to give Neitzel a phone with the tickets.

"Still a total mess, to tell you the truth. It's just, I keep pinching myself. I'm thinking, am I dreaming or is this real?" Neitzle told FOX6 Milwaukee.

Neal Ewing added: "There’s no comparison to the reward of the joy because it’s bigger than money. It’s bigger than any of the other things people chase around."

The Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.