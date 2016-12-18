Ehlers scores 2, Jets beat Avalanche 4-1

next Image 1 of 3

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets. Mark Scheifele had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots to improve to 12-10-1 this season.

Jarome Iginla had a power-play goal for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 26 saves while making his first career NHL start in his hometown.

Laine got his 18th early in the second period, and Wheeler and Ehlers scored 1:09 apart early in the third to make it 3-0.

After Iginla pulled the Avalanche within two with 2:01 remaining, Ehlers had an empty-netter in 30 seconds to go.