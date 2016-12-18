Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

Ehlers scores 2, Jets beat Avalanche 4-1

By | Associated Press
  • 903e0214-
    Image 1 of 3

    Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) uses some fancy moves on Colorado Avalanche's Fedor Tyutin (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 815e1403-
    Image 2 of 3

    Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) is stopped by Colorado Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 88e9bcc2-
    Image 3 of 3

    Winnipeg Jets' Drew Stafford (12) and Colorado Avalanche's Jarome Iginla (12) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets. Mark Scheifele had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots to improve to 12-10-1 this season.

Jarome Iginla had a power-play goal for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 26 saves while making his first career NHL start in his hometown.

Laine got his 18th early in the second period, and Wheeler and Ehlers scored 1:09 apart early in the third to make it 3-0.

After Iginla pulled the Avalanche within two with 2:01 remaining, Ehlers had an empty-netter in 30 seconds to go.