East Tennessee State Buccaneers
East Tennessee State set to hire Brenda Mock Brown to be head coach of women's basketball team

Mock Brown is the 10th head coach in the program's history

Associated Press
East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers' new women's basketball coach Monday, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season.

Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown's new position at a news conference Monday.

UNC Asheville head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick gestures during a first-round game against South Carolina in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers' new women's basketball coach Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season. Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced the hiring at a news conference. 

Brown is the 10th coach in the program’s history. She was head coach of the women's basketball program at UNC Asheville between 2012 and 2020, leading the Bulldogs to four straight postseason berths between 2015 and 2019 and consecutive Big South Tournament titles.

She also was named the Big South Coach of the Year in the 2015-16 season overseeing the biggest turnaround season in Division I, going from 9-22 to 26-7.

North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick coaching during a college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs on November 14, 2018, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. 

Sander was named interim athletic director on Aug. 1 after AD Scott Carter resigned. ETSU also announced that Harris was suspended with pay until Aug. 15, when his firing becomes official. An investigation started after two former players alleged discrimination and unfair treatment this spring.

Brown has spent the past two years working at Global Sports and Events and worked as a consultant at Inkwell Sports Solutions.

North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick coaching during a college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and North Carolina Asheville Bulldogs on November 14, 2018, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. 

She also was an assistant coach at Florida, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech. Brown played at Wake Forest and was a two-time captain.