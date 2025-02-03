Eagles' Saquon Barkley makes clear 'dream wasn't just getting' to Super Bowl LIX

For Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the dream has yet to be realized.

Barkley appeared at the Caesars Superdome ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Monday night. He and his teammates met with members of the media for opening night with the game against the Kansas City Chiefs less than a week away.

The star player told FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager he didn’t envision the fanfare that occurs before the game but "definitely envisions playing in this game.

"That’s why me and my family made the decision to come to Philadelphia, to have an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. And here we are," he said.

Barkley joined the Eagles in the offseason after the New York Giants allowed him to test the free-agent waters. It proved to be the move of the offseason as he nearly broke Eric Dickerson’s rushing record during the regular season, tallying up 2,005 yards on 345 carries. He scored 13 touchdowns on the ground as well.

"It’s simple — it took everyone. For us to do what we wanna do, it’ll take everyone again," he said.

Barkley said he was just "thankful" to be put in a position to succeed. But he knows the job is far from finished. Getting to the Super Bowl wasn’t the goal — winning it was.

"It'll be amazing, something I've dreamed about since I was a little kid," he said what he thinks he’ll feel when he talks out of the tunnel at the game. "To actually be here and finally have it come to light will be amazing. But the dream wasn't just getting there.

"The dream was to win the Super Bowl, and I think we’re capable of doing it."