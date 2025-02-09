Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrating 28th birthday at Super Bowl LIX with a lot on the line

Saquon Barkley is poised for an incredible day.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back turned 28 years old on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIX, where he will look to win his first ring as an NFL player against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The birthday could be that must better with a ring, but there are more accolades the star player could achieve should he continue his dominant year. He’s 30 yards shy of breaking the NFL season rushing record with postseason numbers included. Barkley is short of Terrell Davis’ mark of 2,476 yards set in 1998 with the Denver Broncos.

Barkley made clear that everything about getting to the Super Bowl is nice, but the goal was to win the game.

"It'll be amazing, something I've dreamed about since I was a little kid," he said of walking onto the field, during Super Bowl LIX’s Opening Night on Monday. "To actually be here and finally have it come to light will be amazing. But the dream wasn't just getting there.

"The dream was to win the Super Bowl, and I think we’re capable of doing it."

Barkley was awarded the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year award because of his incredible first season in Philadelphia. He had 2,005 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

In the playoffs, Barkley has recorded 442 yards and five touchdowns on the ground through three games.