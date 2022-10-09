Eagles remain undefeated after Cardinals miss potential game-tying field goal as time expires

The Arizona Cardinals missed a potential game-tying field goal at the end of regulation Sunday, and the Philadelphia Eagles remained unbeaten with a 20-17 victory.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were driving down the field with a chance to either tie the game or win it late in the fourth quarter. With 22 seconds left, Murray spiked the ball to allow Matt Ammendola to try a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

But the kick went wide right, and the Eagles rejoiced knowing they remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ star quarterback, had two QB sneaks at the Cardinals’ goal line to score two rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 239 yards on 26-for-36 passing.

Murray finished the game with 250 yards on 28-for-42 passing with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 42 yards on four attempts.

Philly’s first drive of the day culminated in a short touchdown from Hurts, as the Eagles went 11 plays and 64 yards to take a quick lead. Though they couldn’t capitalize on Murray’s interception in the first quarter, Hurts’ next drive ended in another touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

But the Cardinals didn’t give up. Murray found Marquise Brown for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter to get on the board. A field goal by Ammendola narrowed the gap to 14-10 at halftime.

A fourth quarter score, a rush by Eno Benjamin, tied the game at 17. But Hurts orchestrated a 17-play drive right after that, ending in an Eagles’ field goal that proved to be the game-winner.

After a big week last week, Eagles running back Miles Sanders ran for 58 yards on 15 carries. Hurts led the way rushing for Philadelphia with 61 yards.

Dallas Goedert, the versatile tight end for Philly, led the charge in the air with 95 yards on eight catches, while DeVonta Smith had 87 yards on 10 receptions.

The Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004. They reached the Super Bowl that season, led by quarterback Donovan McNabb, though they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia has a tough task next week, facing the Dallas Cowboys, who won their fourth straight game led by quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back against the Seahawks next week.