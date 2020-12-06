Eagles quarterback situation hazy after Carson Wentz benched for Jalen Hurts

Doug Pederson has a decision to make before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints in a Week 14 matchup.

Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles offense a spark when he took over for starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who was benched in a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Following the game, Pederson, the Eagles coach, declined to say whether Hurts or Wentz will start next week.

“Let me get through this game,” Pederson said. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided.”

Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He connected with wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. for a 32-yard TD strike on fourth-and-18 from the Packers’ 32-yard line.

The Eagles’ offense was non-existent for most of the game. The team used their 11th different offensive line combination this season, and they’ve given up a league-high 53 sacks; at least three sacks in 10 straight games.

Wentz, who signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019, was 6 of 15 for 79 yards before getting benched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.