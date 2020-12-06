Jets' Marcus Maye blasts final play after loss to Raiders: 'We could have been in a better call'

The New York Jets were in a position to come away with their first win of the season in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

But defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ play call -- blitz eight, play Cover 0 man -- on Derek Carr’s game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs with five seconds left in the game, proved to be costly for New York.

RAIDERS KEEP JETS' TREVOR LAWRENCE DREAM ALIVE WITH 31-28 VICTORY

Jets safety Marcus Maye shared his thoughts about the questionable play call after the game.

“That situation, we could have been in a better call. A lot of emotions in the locker room right now,” Maye told reporters during a postgame press conference. “It’s tough…we fought hard to put ourselves in a position to win. The call came in, we played the call that the coaches called. We have to execute, but you have to help us out at the same time.”

Maye added: “I’m not criticizing anyone, but different situations could have played out better.”

VIKINGS OUTLAST ERROR-PRONE JAGS 27-24 ON BAILEY'S OT KICK

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Jets were the first team this year to send eight or more pass rushers on a play in the last 30 seconds of a game.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold attempted a Hail Mary pass with five seconds on the clock but it was swatted away and with it fans fear that they would miss out on the chance to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carr finished with three touchdown passes, including two to Darren Waller, and ran for another score. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two or more TD catches in a game.

The Jets lost their 12th straight game and are on track to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.