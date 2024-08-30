NBA great Magic Johnson faces backlash online for praising Kamala Harris' 'vision' after CNN interview

NBA great Magic Johnson isn’t making any new fans on social media.

After facing backlash during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for saying the speeches of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were "the best political speeches in [the] history of our country," the five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer has found himself in hot water yet again.

Johnson took to X to share his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’ first media interview since she received the Democratic nomination, which aired on Thursday night.

"Vice President Kamala Harris was outstanding in her CNN interview tonight! She has a real vision for the country," he wrote in a post on X.

Contrary to his praise, Harris faced criticism for her vague answer on her "day one" agenda in the pre-taped interview she gave alongside running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Fans on social media were among those who seemingly agreed.

"What’s the vision? Be specific," one person replied to Johnson.

"You can’t be serious," another wrote.

"She’s failed for 3.5 years… What makes you believe this vision, which is the same failed policy of this administration she’s a part of, would bring this country to a better place," another post read.

"What is it? Watched it twice and she gave ZERO vision…"

But Johnson appeared to disagree that Harris was vague in the interview in a second post he made.

"VP Harris was strong and clear about her positions on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, and other issues. She clearly explained why she changed viewpoints on a couple of issues which shows her humility, growth, and willingness to be open," he wrote.

The reaction to his second post was similar.

"Say you didn’t watch the interview without saying you didn’t watch the interview…"