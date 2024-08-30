Expand / Collapse search
NBA great Magic Johnson faces backlash online for praising Kamala Harris' 'vision' after CNN interview

Harris faced criticism for her vague response to a question about her 'day one' agenda

Paulina Dedaj
NBA great Magic Johnson isn’t making any new fans on social media. 

After facing backlash during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for saying the speeches of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were "the best political speeches in [the] history of our country," the five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer has found himself in hot water yet again. 

Magic Johnson looks on

Owner Magic Johnson attends the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena on May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.  (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Johnson took to X to share his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’ first media interview since she received the Democratic nomination, which aired on Thursday night. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris was outstanding in her CNN interview tonight! She has a real vision for the country," he wrote in a post on X. 

Contrary to his praise, Harris faced criticism for her vague answer on her "day one" agenda in the pre-taped interview she gave alongside running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Fans on social media were among those who seemingly agreed. 

Kamala Harris holds a rally in Savannah, Georgia

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign rally in Savannah, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"What’s the vision? Be specific," one person replied to Johnson. 

"You can’t be serious," another wrote.

"She’s failed for 3.5 years… What makes you believe this vision, which is the same failed policy of this administration she’s a part of, would bring this country to a better place," another post read.

"What is it? Watched it twice and she gave ZERO vision…"

But Johnson appeared to disagree that Harris was vague in the interview in a second post he made. 

Kamala Harris kicks off a two-day bus tour in southeastern Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

"VP Harris was strong and clear about her positions on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, and other issues. She clearly explained why she changed viewpoints on a couple of issues which shows her humility, growth, and willingness to be open," he wrote.

The reaction to his second post was similar. 

"Say you didn’t watch the interview without saying you didn’t watch the interview…"

