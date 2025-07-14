Eagles' Nick Sirianni blasts 'bulls---' narratives around Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni snapped back at critics who have claimed that quarterback Jalen Hurts was carried to a Super Bowl title during the 2024 season.

Sirianni on Monday didn’t want to hear any of it and slammed the "bulls---" narratives around Hurts that he was just a game-managing quarterback who was helped tremendously due to the addition of a superstar running back and an elite offensive line.

"I mean, he plays the most important position in all sports," Sirianni said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And it's the most ultimate team game there is. And what I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win.

"I mean, obviously, anybody who plays quarterback is going to want to throw it 50 times a game. But he'll do anything. If he has to throw 50 times a game, he's ready to do that. If he has to hand it off 50 times a game, he's ready to do that."

The Eagles were 14-3 in the regular season before going on a playoff run that led to a brutal beatdown of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the offense was seventh in points scored and eighth in yards gained in the NFL. Hurts had 2,903 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. It also helped to have Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

For Sirianni, what mattered the most to him was to put the team in a position to win ball games.

"You name me a team that wins and wins consistently that doesn't have good players around you," Sirianni said. "Like, you name me a coach that doesn't have good players around him that wins. Like, you don't win with bad players, and it's the same thing you don't win with bad players as you're a quarterback either.

"It's a team game. Yeah, that always bothers me to be honest with you, when it's talked about because it's football."

Hurts has proven to be an elite quarterback since he took the starting job in 2021. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and was the Super Bowl LIX MVP.

In 77 games with the Eagles over his career, he has 14,667 passing yards and 85 passing touchdowns.