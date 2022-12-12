Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles' Miles Sanders channels 'Waterboy' to Adam Sandler's delight

Sanders yelled just like Sandler as Boucher, laying a big block for Jalen Hurts in the 48-22 win over the Giants

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders happened to be mic’d up against the New York Giants on Sunday, and he was saying how he wanted to channel his inner Bobby Boucher against his division rival. Of course, Boucher is the fictional football player depicted by Adam Sandler in his hit film "Waterboy."

Sanders did just that in the dominant 48-22 win over the Giants, and Sandler absolutely loved it. 

"If you hear me yelling like Bobby Boucher, just know that’s me," Sanders said pre-game. 

1998 Adam Sandler And Henry Winkler Star In The New Movie "Waterboy."

1998 Adam Sandler And Henry Winkler Star In The New Movie "Waterboy." (Getty Images)

He found his opportunity on a blocking opportunity for his quarterback Jalen Hurts on a designed run, and Sanders yelled just like Boucher, channeling his "tacklin' fuel" as he cracked a block on Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari. 

Sanders was pumped up after the hit. 

"I got you boy!" he screamed on the MetLife Stadium turf. 

Sandler caught wind of the video on Twitter and appreciated the ode to one of his famed roles. 

"Love you buddy," Sandler replied to the Eagles’ video of Sanders. 

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boucher was a bone-crushing linebacker for the fabled South Central Louisiana State University, but if he were a running back, he might have put up numbers like Sanders did against the Giants on Sunday. 

On 17 carries, Sanders rushed for a season-high 144 yards with two touchdowns, while catching just one of his targets in the air for 11 yards. 

That performance also put Sanders over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his four-year career with Philadelphia, and he’ll look for many more in the coming weeks. 

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

For the season, Sanders has 11 touchdowns and 1,068 yards on 204 carries. He is one of the many reasons the Eagles own the best record in the NFL at 12-1. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

