Eagles LB Kiko Alonso makes diving interception to save a TD

After missing the first three preseason games with a concussion and knee injury, it was starting to seem like it could take some time for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso to get going. Alonso wet his feet with his new defense in the fourth preseason game, and he was deemed ready to go.

In the first quarter of the regular season opener on Monday night, Alonso showed off why Eagles head coach Chip Kelly shipped off LeSean McCoy to bring in Alonso this offseason.

After the Falcons moved down the field like clockwork, picking up 63 yards on eight plays, the Falcons were faced with a second and goal from the 8-yard line following a false start penalty. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dropped back and attempted to drop the ball over the top to wide receiver Roddy White when Alonso made a spectacular play on the ball for the interception.

Alonso won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 before missing the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL. The Eagles brought him in to a crowded inside linebacker corps, that includes DeMeco Ryans and Mychal Kendricks, so it is excellent to see him make an immediate impact.

