Eagles' Jalen Hurts still in concussion protocol, likely out vs Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said it’s going to be tough for quarterback Jalen Hurts to play in the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"He’s still in the (concussion) protocol, it’s going to be tough for him to make it this week," Sirianni said to reporters during a press conference on Friday.

Hurts sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday.

The star quarterback was scrambling on a second-and-20 when he hit his head on the ground while being tackled at the end of his 13-yard run. Hurts was evaluated on the sideline before eventually being taken to the locker room and ruled out with a concussion.

The game against the Cowboys will be the first game Hurts has missed this season.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with a touchdown and interception in relief of Hurts. Pickett, like Hurts, was also on the Eagles' injury report this week with a rib injury.

However, Pickett said during a press conference on Thursday that he will be "ready to go" on Sunday.

Sirianni said he liked what Pickett did in practice this week.

"I think (Pickett) has had a nice week of practice; he’s done a nice job. And you know, have had some good practices and walk-throughs this week," he said.

Philadelphia acquired Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March to back up Hurts. Now, the team's seed in the playoffs lies in his hands.

The Eagles still have an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC as they are currently 12-3, but both the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are 13-2. Philadelphia would need some help to grab the top spot and the all-important bye week in the Wild Card round.

While the Eagles may be eyeing the No. 1 seed, the NFC East is still up for grabs after their loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

If the Eagles were to lose their next two games and the Commanders to win their next two, the NFC East would be decided based off tiebreakers.

The Eagles’ last two games are at home, as they play the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and then the lowly New York Giants in Week 18.

The Commanders face a tougher schedule over the last two weeks of the regular season. They play the Atlanta Falcons, who are fighting for their playoff lives, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, and then the Cowboys in Week 18.

