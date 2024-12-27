Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Hurts still in concussion protocol, likely out vs Cowboys

'It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week,' Sirianni said.

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Is the Eagles' 36-33 loss vs. Commanders a big or no deal? | ‘The Facility’ Video

Is the Eagles' 36-33 loss vs. Commanders a big or no deal? | ‘The Facility’

LeSean McCoy explains why the Philadelphia Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders is not a big deal. Jalen Hurts exited the game with a concussion and the loss snapped their 10-game winning streak.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said it’s going to be tough for quarterback Jalen Hurts to play in the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"He’s still in the (concussion) protocol, it’s going to be tough for him to make it this week," Sirianni said to reporters during a press conference on Friday.

Hurts sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Hurts looks on

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The star quarterback was scrambling on a second-and-20 when he hit his head on the ground while being tackled at the end of his 13-yard run. Hurts was evaluated on the sideline before eventually being taken to the locker room and ruled out with a concussion.

The game against the Cowboys will be the first game Hurts has missed this season.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards with a touchdown and interception in relief of Hurts. Pickett, like Hurts, was also on the Eagles' injury report this week with a rib injury.

However, Pickett said during a press conference on Thursday that he will be "ready to go" on Sunday.

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS RULED OUT WITH A CONCUSSION IN FIRST QUARTER VS COMMANDERS

Jalen Hurts walks off field

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the field during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Sirianni said he liked what Pickett did in practice this week.

"I think (Pickett) has had a nice week of practice; he’s done a nice job. And you know, have had some good practices and walk-throughs this week," he said.

Philadelphia acquired Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March to back up Hurts. Now, the team's seed in the playoffs lies in his hands. 

The Eagles still have an outside chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC as they are currently 12-3, but both the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are 13-2. Philadelphia would need some help to grab the top spot and the all-important bye week in the Wild Card round. 

While the Eagles may be eyeing the No. 1 seed, the NFC East is still up for grabs after their loss to the Commanders on Sunday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenny Pickett runs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

If the Eagles were to lose their next two games and the Commanders to win their next two, the NFC East would be decided based off tiebreakers. 

The Eagles’ last two games are at home, as they play the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and then the lowly New York Giants in Week 18.

The Commanders face a tougher schedule over the last two weeks of the regular season. They play the Atlanta Falcons, who are fighting for their playoff lives, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, and then the Cowboys in Week 18. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.