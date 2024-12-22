Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ruled out with a concussion in first quarter vs Commanders

Hurts has not missed a game all season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a concussion after appearing to hit his head on the ground in the first quarter. 

Hurts was scrambling on second-and-20 when he was tackled by Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of his 13-yard run. The contact forced Hurts’ head to bounce off the ground. 

Jalen Hurts runs the ball

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 22, 2024. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

He was evaluated on the sideline before entering the medical tent. Hurts was then taken to the locker room and officially ruled out with a concussion. 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Eagles in March, replaced Hurts and completed the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.J. Brown. 

Jalen Hurts walks off

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 22, 2024. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Hurts completed just one pass for 11 yards and ran for 41 before exiting Sunday’s contest. 

The Eagles entered the second half with a 21-14 lead.

Jalen Hurts tackled

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

