Trump's Super Bowl LIX visit would be 'great honor,' Chiefs star Travis Kelce says

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reacted on Wednesday to the possibility of President Donald Trump going to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Trump is expected to attend the game and become the first sitting president to do so, a source told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. A White House official also told The Associated Press that the 47th president was expected at Caesars Superdome.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Kelce was asked about it at a pre-Super Bowl press conference.

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is," he said, via the New York Post. "I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Trump is expected to be with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the paper reported.

The Chiefs star joined the team when they made their White House trip to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers with then-President Joe Biden. Kelce joked at the time he was told he’d be tased if he came up to the podium and stole the spotlight.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Kelce didn’t endorse anyone for president. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump was asked on Tuesday who he was pulling for in the game. He was a bit coy with his answer

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he said, appearing to reference Patrick Mahomes.

Trump congratulated the Chiefs on their AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game is set to take place on Sunday. Pregame coverage on FOX begins at 1 p.m. ET with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. The coverage can be streamed for free on Tubi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.