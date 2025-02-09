Trump releases statement ahead of Super Bowl LIX

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday he will be at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump released a message ahead of the game and expressed his excitement to watch the game, which can be seen on FOX and streamed on Tubi. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome.

"I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy," he said in a statement.

"The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams.

"Football is America’s most popular sport – for good reason – it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service."

Trump mentioned the lives that were lost and wounded in the terror attack that took place in the city on New Year’s Day.

"This year, the Super Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome for a (record-tying 11th time). While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing.

"Tonight, we look forward to a terrific game and the crowning of the Super Bowl Champions. Melania joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday. May the best team win, and may God bless you, your family, and the United States of America."

Trump will become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

An interview between him and Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier will air at 3 p.m. ET.