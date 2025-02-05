Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes admits Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers still stings

Mahomes enters this week with a 3-1 career Super Bowl record

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Patrick Mahomes is a big reason the Kansas City Chiefs have hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back seasons. He was named the Super Bowl MVP after winning each of those championships.

Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the first time in the Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 game. 

While Mahomes enters Sunday's big game in pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, he admitted his second time playing the NFL's title game still sticks with him.

Patrick Mahomes looks on

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs before the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to the 2021 Super Bowl. On Wednesday in New Orleans, the site of this year's Super Bowl, Mahomes was asked if there was a particular game that still keeps him restless.

Mahomes mentioned the 31-9 loss to Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl.

"The Super Bowl versus Tampa," he responded. "That’s pretty easy."

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7, 2021. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Mahomes finished that game with 270 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. While Brady threw for fewer yards — 201 — he was credited with three touchdowns through the air and did not commit a turnover.

Brady will be in the FOX broadcast booth when this Sunday's Super Bowl kicks off. Instead of preparing for a matchup with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes and the Chiefs will focus on trying to counter Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

Hurts is making his second career appearance in the league's championship game. The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He helped Philadelphia advance to the 2023 Super Bowl, but the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs. This year's game in New Orleans will be a rematch of that Super Bowl from two years ago.

Super Bowl coverage begins on FOX at 1 p.m. ET Sunday with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage can be streamed for free on Tubi.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.