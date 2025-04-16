Eagles GM's NFL Draft process comes to light days before event, reveals why he won't choose certain players

Not only does Howie Roseman know how to evaluate talent – he also knows how to evaluate personalities.

Roseman, of course, built the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and is now widely considered one of the best general managers in the National Football League.

And while winning is the most important facet of a football team, Roseman has striven to make sure that that winning team is filled with "really good people."

In March, Roseman revealed one of his "dealbreakers" when it comes to evaluating players and bringing them to Philly.

"There are just objective things that even I can't overrule… Violence against women. It's just not for us. I wouldn't even watch them; I don’t even want to talk about it. It's just a deal-breaker for us," Roseman said to Todd McShay last month. "So, I can’t go. ‘Oh, but he's really good, and he did it 10 years ago, and he learned from it.' It just doesn’t work for us."

Roseman reflected on that evaluation process during his pre-draft media availability this week.

"We have a process, we have an objective process that we use. We live in a country where you're innocent until proven guilty, and so we try to abide by the judicial process. But I think to get into the details of what we do, that's part of our internal dynamics that I probably wouldn't want to get into," Roseman said, via OutKick.

"But certainly we try not to make it subjective, is basically what I would say, [so we don’t] get in a situation where we really like a player [and] make excuses for that player. So, we try to have objective criteria when it comes to the issues that you're asking me about, but it is important to us, the people that we bring in this building and that we know we can win with really good people.

"We also know that young people make mistakes in other areas, but that was one that was on my heart when I was talking about it and something that we believe in as an organization."

Of course, that's not to say Roseman won't bring in players with troubled pasts – Jalen Carter was the ninth overall pick to Philly (they traded up to get him) despite being involved in a street race that resulted in the deaths of his former Georgia teammate and a university staffer.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and pleaded no contest.

But, domestic violence is off limits, and despite some of the game's best players having prior issues, it doesn't seem like it's affecting Roseman one bit.

